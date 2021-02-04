PLACERVILLE (CBS13) — The latest on the investigation into the death of Roman Lopez:

10:57 a.m.

The father and stepmother of Roman Lopez have been arrested on multiple charges related to the 11-year-old Placerville boy’s death.

Jordan Piper, 36, and Lindsey Piper, 38, were taken into custody in Calaveras County early Thursday morning. The Placerville Police Department and El Dorado County District Attorney’s Office later announced that the pair were arrested in connection to Roman’s death.

After more than a year of releasing few details about the case and circumstances surrounding Roman’s death, police and the DA’s office revealed more on Thursday.

According to a release from police, Roman had been living with his biological father, Jordan, at a Coloma Street home in Placerville at the time of his disappearance back on Jan. 11, 2020.

Jordan and Lindsey and seven other children, ranging in age from 1 to 17 years old, were living in the home.

Investigators say an initial search for Roman came up empty, but a more extensive search of the home was done later. Police say Roman’s body was then found in a storage bin in the basement.

An autopsy revealed no obvious signs of trauma, but police say Roman was severely malnourished and dehydrated at the time of this death.

On Thursday, more than a year after Roman’s body was found, Jordan and Lindsey were arrested. The pair are now facing multiple charges, including child abuse, poisoning and torture.

8:24 a.m.

Jordan and Lindsay Piper, the father and stepmother of a child who was found dead in Placerville last year, have been taken into custody.

Jordan and Lindsay were booked into Calaveras County Jail early Thursday morning.

Exactly what charges they were booked under have not been disclosed.

Roman Lopez was 11 when he vanished. He was later found dead, but police have released few details about who found him and where.

The El Dorado County Medical Examiner has said the autopsy investigation is ongoing and both the cause and manner of death is right now is “undetermined.”

Roman’s family was notified last night about the arrests.

Placerville police will be holding a press conference at 11 a.m. Thursday to discuss the arrest.