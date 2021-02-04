PLACERVILLE (CBS13) – The death of 11-year-old Roman Lopez more than a year ago shattered the heart of the Placerville community.

People have been sharing his story hoping for some sort of justice since he was found dead last January.

“It’s been over a year and there hasn’t been any real answers up until today,” said Kim Thornburg.

Thursday’s announcement of the arrest of Roman’s father and stepmother brought some closure even for the town’s former mayor who is now brainstorming ways to officially honor the boy.

The young boy became a big part of the Placerville community no matter how long the town was his home.

“It still affected us. Didn’t matter if they were there for 2 months or 10 years, they were part of the community,” said former Mayor Michael Saragosa.

Since Roman’s disappearance, Saragosa has felt the community’s pain, especially living right across the street from Roman’s home. He’s constantly been reminded about little Roman.

“Every day I go out my front door and I would see the house,” he explained.

Since Romans’ death, community members began stepping up, asking questions, pressing for answers while leaving flowers teddy bears and candles around his home.

“Hopefully justice will prevail because that’s essentially what brings closure,” said Carmen Daniels.

Saragosa feels Roman deserves to be recognized and honored.

“I certainly would like to have something official from the city that recognizes Roman,” he explained.

Some ideas include a park in his name or a day of remembrance for a little boy whose life ended tragically – a boy loved and cherished by his community.

“I just feel sad that he never got to see that love in his life and I hope he is at peace,” Thornburg said.

