SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Sacramento County proclaimed a local state of emergency Thursday after winter storms slammed the Sacramento region last week.
This allows for state and federal reimbursement for storm damage expenses. The county’s Office of Emergency Services says the initial damage estimate total is $7.3 million.
Those expenses include vegetation clearing, power restoration and requests for mutual aid
Acting County Executive Ann Edwards signed the proclamation Thursday, which is retroactive to Jan. 26. It must be ratified by the Board of Supervisors within seven days.
More from CBS Sacramento:
- Placerville Takes Another Look At Controversial City Logo
- Defendant Makes Sacramento Court Zoom Appearance From Barber’s Chair
- Sacramento City Leaders Say It Will Take Until End Of February To Clear Storm Debris
The atmospheric river and gusty winds brought down trees and power poles last week, leaving thousands in the dark for days.
Officials say the last time there were storm-related proclamations was in January and February of 2017 due to flooding.
The city of Sacramento says it will not be able to clear all debris until the end of the month.
READ MORE: Sacramento City Leaders Say It Will Take Until End Of February To Clear Storm Debris