CITRUS HEIGHTS (CBS13) — Detectives are investigating after an apparent altercation led to a man being fatally shot in front of a Citrus Heights house.
The shooting happened early Monday evening along the 7600 block of Gallant Circle.
Citrus Heights police say officers responded to the scene after a man called to report that he had shot another man in his driveway. Officers secured the scene and started first aid on the shooting victim, then medics rushed him to the hospital.
The shooting victim was later pronounced dead, police announced on Wednesday. He has been identified as 52-year-old Citrus Heights resident Samuel Harris.
Some sort of altercation led up to the shooting, but it’s unclear what started the fight. Police have not released the name of the man who said he opened fire.
Anyone with more information about the incident is urged to call detectives.