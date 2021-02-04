LOCKEFORD (CBS13) – Authorities are searching for a man accused of exposing himself to workers at a business in Lockeford, the San Joaquin County Sheriff’s Office said on Thursday.

The incident happened shortly after 3:30 p.m. on January 9 at a shopping center along Highway 88.

According to the sheriff’s office, the man walked up to a business where a group of women was working and began to expose and touch himself. The man ran away when others chased him off the property, law enforcement said.

The suspect and his vehicle were captured in surveillance footage. Photos of both can be seen below.

indecent exposure suspect Image of the suspect courtesy of the San Joaquin Sheriff's Office

suspect vehicle 2 Image of the suspect's vehicle courtesy of the San Joaquin Sheriff's Office

suspect vehicle 1 Image of the suspect's vehicle courtesy of the San Joaquin Sheriff's Office

Anyone who recognizes the suspect or vehicle is urged to contact the San Joaquin County Sheriff’s Office.

