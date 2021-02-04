  • CBS13On Air

By CBS13 Staff
LOCKEFORD (CBS13) – Authorities are searching for a man accused of exposing himself to workers at a business in Lockeford, the San Joaquin County Sheriff’s Office said on Thursday.

The incident happened shortly after 3:30 p.m. on January 9 at a shopping center along Highway 88.

According to the sheriff’s office, the man walked up to a business where a group of women was working and began to expose and touch himself. The man ran away when others chased him off the property, law enforcement said.

The suspect and his vehicle were captured in surveillance footage. Photos of both can be seen below.

Anyone who recognizes the suspect or vehicle is urged to contact the San Joaquin County Sheriff’s Office.

