TRACY (CBS13) – A man accused of attempting to kidnap a woman and steal her car in Tracy was arrested in Stockton, the authorities announced on Thursday.
Jesse Martinez was arrested by Stockton police on Tuesday after a Ramey warrant was put out for his arrest, the Tracy Police Department said.
Authorities said a woman on Jan. 29 reported the alleged crimes shortly before 2 p.m. from the 900 block of Central Avenue.
Multiple local law enforcement agencies worked together over the course of the next few days to locate and apprehend Martinez, Tracy police said.
No further information was released.
