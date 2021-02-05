NEVADA COUNTY (CBS13) — Authorities have identified the woman who was shot and killed by a Nevada County Sheriff’s Deputy Thursday afternoon.
Deputies were called to a residential area of Alta Sierra Drive after reports of an adult walking in the road with two small children, both under the age of five. The woman was reportedly armed with a knife and at some point, a deputy opened fire, killing her.
On Friday, the Nevada County District Attorney’s Office identified the woman as 33-year-old Ariella Sage Eloise Crawford. Officials say her birth name was Deidre Eloise Hawkins.
The DA’s office also confirmed the two young children that were at the scene were Crawford’s children. Both children were placed into protective custody after the shooting on Thursday. Neither of the children were hurt in the shooting.
A source at the scene told CBS13 the woman had issues with Child Protective Services in Oregon. When deputies arrived on the scene, sources say the woman said, “You are not going to take my children away.”
No other information about the shooting was released.