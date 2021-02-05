ELK GROVE (CBS13) — A multiple-vehicle crash closed southbound Highway 99 near Grant Line Road in Elk Grove Friday night.
Traffic was being diverted off the highway as crews worked to clear the crash, causing major delays.
The California Highway Patrol says no injuries were reported in the three-vehicle crash. They do not suspect drugs or alcohol as a factor.
The roadway reopened around 11 p.m.
#TrafficAlert in @SacCountyCA: 🚨Traffic collision BLOCKING 🚧southbound State Route 99 @ Grant Line Road. Expect major delays. No estimated time of reopening. #KnowBeforeYouGo @ElkGrovePD @CityofElkGrove @CityofGalt @GaltPolice @CHPSouthSac @CHP_Valley @CHPNSac @CosumnesFire pic.twitter.com/QgdAgZ6Ebr
