By CBS13 Staff
Filed Under:Elk Grove News, Highway 99

ELK GROVE (CBS13) — A multiple-vehicle crash closed southbound Highway 99 near Grant Line Road in Elk Grove Friday night.

Traffic was being diverted off the highway as crews worked to clear the crash, causing major delays.

The California Highway Patrol says no injuries were reported in the three-vehicle crash.  They do not suspect drugs or alcohol as a factor.

The roadway reopened around 11 p.m.