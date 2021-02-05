DIXON (CBS13) – The man shot and killed by officers along Interstate 80 in Dixon last weekend showed signs of intoxication and refused to show his hands before pulling out a gun, the Solano County District Attorney’s Office said in an update on Friday.
Karl Walker, 29, of Sacramento, was identified as that man on Wednesday.
Officers responding to a single-car crash Saturday night in the area of Dixon Avenue and I-80 located Walker’s vehicle about 20 feet down an embankment with significant damage to the rear window, the district attorney’s office said. The agency said Walker then got out of the driver’s seat and displayed signs of being drunk and was “evasive with the officers keeping his hand in his sweatpants.”
According to the district attorney, Walker said, “I’m not going to do that,” when officers instructed him to show his hands. Walker then allegedly pulled out a gun and refused the officers’ repeated commands to drop it.
As Walker pointed the gun toward one of the officers, the officers shot him, the district attorney said. Walker died at the scene.
In Friday’s update, the district attorney said reports from a coroner and pathologist are still pending. Further updates will come after the final review of the shooting is concluded.
