By CBS13 Staff
Filed Under:Turlock News

TURLOCK (CBS13) — Firefighters were able to keep a car fire from spreading to an apartment in Turlock early Friday morning.

Turlock Fire crews responded to the scene along the 1200 block of Lambert Way just after 4 a.m.

Several cars were on fire, crews say. Firefighters went to work quickly and stopped the flames from spreading to a nearby apartment. No one has been displaced.

Two vehicles, a boat and a carport were destroyed in the fire, crews say.

Exactly what caused the fire is now under investigation.