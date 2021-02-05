TURLOCK (CBS13) — Firefighters were able to keep a car fire from spreading to an apartment in Turlock early Friday morning.
Turlock Fire crews responded to the scene along the 1200 block of Lambert Way just after 4 a.m.
Several cars were on fire, crews say. Firefighters went to work quickly and stopped the flames from spreading to a nearby apartment. No one has been displaced.
Two vehicles, a boat and a carport were destroyed in the fire, crews say.
More from CBS Sacramento:
- Father, Stepmother Of Roman Lopez Arrested At Lodge Rural Calaveras County
- Man Falsely Claimed To Be Victim Of Racially-Motivated Assault, Folsom Police Say
- Deputy Shoots, Kills Woman Reportedly Armed With Knife In Nevada County
Exactly what caused the fire is now under investigation.