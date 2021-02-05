STOCKTON (CBS13) – Police are warning Stockton neighbors to lock their doors after a string of robberies ended with a fatal shooting.

“It is a nightmare. It is a nightmare,” Maria Upshaw said.

Upshaw who lives in the Stockton neighborhood now haunted by a suspect, who’s still at-large.

“We are locking all our doors,” she said.

Police say E. Sonora Street in Stockton has been terrorized by a man who’s linked to several robberies and now the murder of 40-year-old Lorenzo Perez-Del Rayo.

“He was a wonderful person. Very friendly,” Upshaw said.

Perez-Del Rayo’s wife didn’t want to go on camera but confirms to CBS13 what happened the night of January 24th. Her husband was hanging out with friends in his garage when the hooded suspect approached the group, ordered them to get on their knees and demanded money. When Mr. Perez-Del Rayo refused, he was shot in the back.

“Nobody deserves to be killed in this manner,” Upshaw said. “He was the sole supporter of this family, the breadwinner of this house. The victim’s wife has three kids.”

She’s now concerned for the safety of her own family.

“We have to go out and play and go to the store and we’re afraid to tell you the truth,” she said.

The close-knit neighborhood says the most terrifying part is that he could be one of them.

“If he was walking through this neighborhood most likely he lives in this neighborhood,” Upshaw said.

Lorenzo Perez-Del Rayo was Stockton’s fourth homicide this year. Police are offering a reward to anyone with information. The suspect was last seen wearing a dark hooded sweatshirt, blue jeans, and has a goatee.

