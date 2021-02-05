STOCKTON (CBS13) — Stockton police are searching for the suspect responsible for killing a 40-year-old man on E. Sonora Street.
Police say Lorenzo Perez-Del Rayo was shot and killed in a garage in the 2400 block of E. Sonora Street on the evening of Jan. 24. The suspect reportedly approached the garage from an alleyway and demanded the victims’ property, ordered them to the ground then shot Perez-Del Rayo before running back into the alley.
Investigators believe the suspect may be connected to robberies in the same neighborhood. He’s described as a medium complected black male, 27-35 years old, 5’9” / 180 lbs. He was last seen with a goatee and no mustache.
Anyone with information about the incidents is asked to contact the Stockton Police Department.
Police say Mr. Perez-Del Rayo is survived by a wife and three young children.
