MODESTO (CBS13) — A man suspected in a spree of burglaries – and one arson attempt – at several Modesto stores has been arrested, police say.
The burglaries happened back in January. Detectives used surveillance photos to identify 35-year-old Modesto resident Jeremy Gress as the suspect in burglaries at the Smart Foods and F.Y.E. stores earlier in the month.
Gress was also identified as the suspect in a burglary at the Dina Gas Station later in January, police say.
Further, detectives say they have linked Gress to two other attempted burglaries at other Modesto businesses. Gress is also facing an arson charge for allegedly trying to light a window on fire at one of the businesses he tried to hit, police say.
Gress has been booked into jail and is facing five counts of burglary and one charge of arson.