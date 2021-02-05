MODESTO (CBS13) — February is Black History Month, 28 days reserved to reflect on more than 400 years of black struggles, triumphs, and honor change makers.

During a time of reflection, a Modesto teacher says he is being blackballed after the Modesto City Schools District removed him from his own classroom because of his Black History lesson.

“It’s one of my passions because my major is black history, that’s what I take passion in, that’s what I take pride in,” Marcus Martin explained.

Marcus Martin is a Recreation Leader with the Stanislaus County Police Activities League (PAL). The district contracts with PAL to provide non-certificated employees for their After School Education and Safety Program.

On Monday, Martin presented his class with several handouts of influential black people. One of the handouts included a picture of the black power fist, an image one student’s parent later reported to the district.

“I just feel like I’m being racially discriminated, because I wasn’t doing nothing wrong. I get if I was doing something wrong and had bad intent but this is not about that. This is just about teaching these kids and help them learn about stuff they didn’t know,” he said.

Martin claims on the same day the student made derogatory comments about African Americans.

“She later stated ‘I only like some black people’ and said something about black people stealing,” Martin explained.

PAL said Martin has since been removed and reassigned to teach a different class.

“I feel real discouraged and I feel discriminated against because in my eyes, I don’t feel like the teaching was wrong,” he said.

Martin claims the lesson plan was approved, but the district tells CBS13 in a statement an investigation found that’s not the case, a shock to the teacher.

“They were all fine with it. Even the coordinator and the supervisor, we all had a meeting over it,” Martin said.

In a statement to CBS13, Modesto City Schools explained the lesson prompted an internal investigation.

More from CBS Sacramento:

“When we receive complaints, we conduct confidential internal investigations to determine whether any procedures, policies or regulations were violated. Following a parent complaint about a lesson provided by Mr. Martin, an investigation found that Mr. Martin provided students a lesson that was not approved. We have worked with Mr. Martin and discussed the process for approving lessons. He continues to work as a PAL employee at the school site and with students. Modesto City Schools embraces diversity and inclusivity. We are deeply committed to equity and racial justice,” the district said in a statement.

Martin is now changing his entire lesson plan for the month that focused on Black History Month.

“It’s not right that we should be getting treated like this and it’s 2021,” he said.

PAL says they frequently move teachers to different classrooms to avoid conflict.