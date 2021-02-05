SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Sacramento County Executive Navdeep Gill is retiring next week following allegations that he oversaw a “toxic” culture that included intimidation, racism and sexism.

Gill was placed on administrative leave last November after several employees filed harassment claims against him. His last day will be next Saturday, county spokesperson Kimberly Nava confirmed.

In a statement, County Supervisor Sue Frost said she respects Gill’s decision to submit his retirement.

“Nav has been a dedicated servant for the people of Sacramento County for 13 years. Throughout that time, he has been instrumental in guiding the County through times of hardship and prosperity alike,” Frost wrote. “His level of commitment and invaluable institutional knowledge will be sorely missed and I wish him nothing but the best in retirement.”

Three of the five Board of Supervisors gave Gill a vote of no confidence when he was placed on leave. Supervisor Phil Serna called for Gill to resign in October, but Gill refused.

“We already know for a fact that there are some allegations of sexism and the use of racial slurs and that kind of behavior,” Serna told CBS13 in November. “This is not going away and this is not something that is going to resolve itself by itself.”

Eight current and retired county employees, including county public health officer Dr. Olivia Kasiyre, sent a letter to the Board of Supervisors in November specifically alleging Gill made disparaging remarks towards people of color, using racial slurs during a department head meeting.

The county appointed Ann Edwards as the acting county executive while Gill was on paid leave.

