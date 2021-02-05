SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — A Reno man was sentenced to 10 years in prison Thursday for possession of fentanyl with the intent to distribute.
Saybyn Borges, 30, was arrested in June of 2018 after arranging to sell 7,000 counterfeit oxycodone pills to a confidential source. Law enforcement surrounded Borges in Placer County and tried to arrest him, but he rammed his car into a police vehicle and broke out of the containment.
According to court documents, Borges sped down a two-lane road, throwing pills out his window as he drove. Eventually, he was detained and agents found more than 3,400 counterfeit oxycodone pills on the road and in his car. The pills contained 1% fentanyl.
A CHP officer was hit in the incident and his hand was injured.
Court documents reveal that a month prior to his arrest, Borges sold a confidential source 493 counterfeit oxycodone 30-milligram pills in Placer County. The pills actually weighed 52.6 net grams and were 1.6% fentanyl.
Borges pleaded guilty on Aug. 6, 2020.