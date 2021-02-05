Super Bowl LV Picks: Chiefs Or Bucs 'Probably Going To Cover The Point Spread,' Says SportsLine's Kenny WhiteSportsLine's Wizard of Odds Kenny White takes a look at the action surrounding Super Bowl LV between the Kansas City Chiefs and Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Super Bowl LV Preview: Tom Brady-Patrick Mahomes 'The Type Of Matchup You Don't Get Every Day In The Ultimate Game,' Says NFL On CBS's Charles DavisThe Chiefs, behind Patrick Mahomes, are looking for their second consecutive Super Bowl title against the Buccaneers, led by six-time winner Tom Brady.

'We've Had To Do Things A Little Different This Year': Local Bars Planning Much Different Super Bowl SundayPandemic or not, it's clear the Super Bowl is not going to the dogs this year as local bars and restaurants plan Super Bowl Sunday with extra health safety guidelines.

Fox Scores 26, Kings Hold Off Short-Handed Celtics 116-111De'Aaron Fox had 26 points and 11 assists, Buddy Hield made two free throws with six-tenths of a second remaining and the Sacramento Kings held off the short-handed Boston Celtics 116-111 on Wednesday night.