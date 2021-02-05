ROSEVILLE (CBS13) — A California Highway Patrol motorcycle officer was left with moderate injuries after he was struck by an SUV in Roseville early Friday morning.
The crash happened a little before 5:30 a.m. at the intersection of Sierra College Boulevard and E. Roseville Parkway.
CHP says an SUV made a left turn against a red arrow traffic light – driving directly into the path of the approaching motorcycle officer. The officer was struck head-on, with the force of the crash ejecting him and causing moderate injuries.
The motorcycle officer has been transported to the Sutter Roseville Medical Center.
More from CBS Sacramento:
- Father, Stepmother Of Roman Lopez Arrested At Lodge Rural Calaveras County
- Man Falsely Claimed To Be Victim Of Racially-Motivated Assault, Folsom Police Say
- Deputy Shoots, Kills Woman Reportedly Armed With Knife In Nevada County
Officers are investigating the crash, but neither drugs nor alcohol appear to have been factors.