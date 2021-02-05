By CBS13 Staff
Filed Under:CHP, Roseville News

ROSEVILLE (CBS13) — A California Highway Patrol motorcycle officer was left with moderate injuries after he was struck by an SUV in Roseville early Friday morning.

The crash happened a little before 5:30 a.m. at the intersection of Sierra College Boulevard and E. Roseville Parkway.

CHP says an SUV made a left turn against a red arrow traffic light – driving directly into the path of the approaching motorcycle officer. The officer was struck head-on, with the force of the crash ejecting him and causing moderate injuries.

The motorcycle officer has been transported to the Sutter Roseville Medical Center.

Officers are investigating the crash, but neither drugs nor alcohol appear to have been factors.