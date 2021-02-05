TWIN BRIDGES (CBS13) – Two recent winter storms mean snow enthusiasts are in luck. A scramble to hit the slopes combined with Super Bowl weekend crowds has resorts and law enforcement prepping.

We could see a repeat of scenes like the one last weekend along Highway 50, where drivers got turned away due to large crowds.

“We are operating on a limited capacity based on our state approved guidelines. So even though we wanted to welcome everyone up here on the mountain, we did have to close the road and turn folks away once we reached capacity,” said Keith Lederman, who works with Sierra-at-Tahoe Resort.

Lederman said conditions near the resort are great – blue skies and a mid-week refresh of snow, and that’s driving people up the hill to take advantage of it. Lederman is advising people to check ahead on the resort’s website and on social media before visiting.

“We also use push notifications through our mobile app or you can text “Conditions” to 64600 and you’ll have updates sent straight to your phone. And we usually update at 50 percent, 70 percent and 100 percent capacity,” he said.

More from CBS Sacramento:

With Super Bowl Sunday just days away, the resort said it expects more people than usual even though they cannot offer indoor seating or TVs to watch the game.

“We are encouraging folks to make their car their lodge and we have seen some pretty impressive tailgating set-ups so far,” he said.

The California Highway Patrol wants fans to celebrate the biggest weekend in football, but warned there will be extra patrols looking for impaired drivers – and the open container law applies even if you’re parked.

“Say you’re in an SUV and there is a bottle of tequila open and it’s within reach of driver and or passengers,” an officer said. “That is an infraction and you can be cited for that.”

The CHP said that law applies to marijuana as well since it is legal in the state of California. Any open container must be outside the access of the occupants of the vehicle like in the trunk. A sealed container can be in the passenger compartment.