TURLOCK (CBS13) — A two-day operation against human trafficking in Stanislaus County resulted in the arrest of dozens of people last month, authorities say.
The operation took place on Jan. 28 and 29. A slew of local law enforcement agencies collaborated in the mission.
In total, more than 60 people were arrested for various human trafficking-related offenses across Stanislaus County. In the Turlock part of the operation, police say 13 people were arrested.
Police say they’re also working with Homeland Security to federally charge one suspect accused of soliciting an undercover officer who was posing as an underage girl.
Two guns and a large amount of illegal drugs were also seized in the Turlock part of the operation, police say.