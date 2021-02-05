CBS13 APP:Get the CBS13 app and stay current on local news
  • CBS13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    3:30 PMJudge Judy
    4:00 PMCBS13 News at 4pm
    5:00 PMCBS13 News at 5pm
    5:30 PMCBS Evening News with Norah O'Donnell
    6:00 PMCBS13 News at 6pm
    View All Programs
By CBS13 Staff
Filed Under:Human Trafficking, stanislaus county, Turlock News

TURLOCK (CBS13) — A two-day operation against human trafficking in Stanislaus County resulted in the arrest of dozens of people last month, authorities say.

The operation took place on Jan. 28 and 29. A slew of local law enforcement agencies collaborated in the mission.

In total, more than 60 people were arrested for various human trafficking-related offenses across Stanislaus County. In the Turlock part of the operation, police say 13 people were arrested.

Police say they’re also working with Homeland Security to federally charge one suspect accused of soliciting an undercover officer who was posing as an underage girl.

More from CBS Sacramento:

Two guns and a large amount of illegal drugs were also seized in the Turlock part of the operation, police say.