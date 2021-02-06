GRASS VALLEY (CBS13) – One person died and two others were hospitalized after a fire broke out at a Grass Valley home on Friday night.
According to the Grass Valley Emergency Command Center, the fire was reported at around 5:10 p.m. from Park View Drive. Officials said the fire was knocked down nearly half an hour later.
Crews remained on scene until around 4 a.m. Saturday, officials said. The house was fully engulfed when officials first arrived.
An adult and child were airlifted to the hospital. At this time, the identities of the victims have not been released.
