LATHROP (CBS13) – A jury on Friday found a man guilty of attempting to engage in sexual acts with a minor, Lathrop police announced.
Mario Francisco Martinez, 41, was arrested as part of an undercover sting operation back in June targeting adults seeking minors for sexual acts, Lathrop Police Services said on Saturday.
Martinez contacted an undercover officer who he believed to be a 13-year-old girl and arranged a meeting expecting a sexual encounter, police said. At the arranged meeting spot, Martinez was met by law enforcement and taken into custody.
Lathrop police said that although most of these cases result in plea bargains, Martinez decided to fight his case, insisting he was innocent despite a substantial amount of evidence against him.
Martinez was found guilty of contacting a minor for sexual purposes and arranging to meet with a minor to engage in lewd and lascivious acts.
