DAVIS (CBS13) – Dozens of parents and students on Saturday held a rally to reopen Davis schools.
The group is trying to convince the Davis Joint Unified School District board to allow in-person learning.
They say Davis schools meet state and county requirements to reopen, but the board’s rules are too strict.
“It made sense early on to close the schools, but we had a lot of evidence last summer coming through that maybe it didn’t make sense, and it hasn’t been listened to,” said Mike Creedon, of the Davis Parent Coalition.
Davis Joint Unified requires that all staff be offered two doses of a vaccine and that the county have less than 7 cases per 100,000 people for at least two weeks.
