SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – Sacramento restaurants hit hard by the pandemic and hopeful for recovery are looking to score big on Super Bowl Sunday.

It’s typically one of the busiest days of the year with crowds either hitting a bar or a house party. This year – obviously very different – restaurants like Broderick’s in midtown are still hopeful they’ll hit their own goals for the big game.

“This year it’s going to be a much smaller crowd,” said Alexis Fabian, of Sacramento.

Fabian, describing what his Super Bowl Sunday will look like, said he’s having a toned-down version in 2021 as he chooses to support local – and opt-out of cooking for a change.

“This year, I probably won’t. Just order some pizza, get some wings – make it easier on myself,” he said.

Places like Broderick’s are hoping to be on the receiving end of those decisions, when their typical atmosphere for the big game is a different one.

“Typically we would have the game on, but no one is able to sit inside,” said Carmela Cervantes, of Broderick’s.

The restaurant is hopeful for an influx of takeout orders. And they’re not winging it either as they are already prepped for a big day – and ready for big business.

“Just making sure we have plenty of supplies is our big preparation,” Cervantes said. “We anticipate a good day.”

The National Retail Federation expects 185 million viewers for this year’s Super Bowl. And for a sign of the times, the survey says only 28 percent plan to host a party or head to a bar.

