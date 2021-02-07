Menu
A Roseville Woman's Phone Call With The President
President Joe Biden gave a pep talk to a Roseville woman who was laid off because of the pandemic, during a conversation the White House said is part of an effort to help him engage more consistently with regular Americans.
20 hours ago
Reopen Schools Rally Held In Davis
Dozens of parents and students held a rally Saturday to reopen schools in Davis.
21 hours ago
Restaurants Hope For Big Super Bowl Sunday
Sacramento restaurants hit hard by the pandemic and hopeful for recovery are looking to score big on Super Bowl Sunday.
21 hours ago
Latest Headlines
Nation's Stormy Politics Could Unsettle Proposed Newsom Recall
California may become the next testing ground for the nation’s roiled, unpredictable politics as an effort to give voters a chance to fire Gov. Gavin Newsom moves closer to reality.
Suspect Shot Bow And Arrow At Man During Argument In Stockton, Police Say
Authorities are searching for a suspect accused of shooting a bow and arrow toward a man during an argument overnight, the Stockton Police Department said.
Man Killed In North Sacramento Residential Fire
A man was killed in a North Sacramento residential fire early Sunday morning, the Sacramento Fire Department said.
Latest Forecast
Evening Weather - 2/6/21
Here is your extended 7-day forecast!
1 day ago
Evening Forecast - February 5, 20221
Looking at a sunny and mild weekend!
2 days ago
Friday Afternoon Forecast - Feb. 5, 2021
Find out what kind of weather we're expecting this weekend.
2 days ago
Friday Weather Forecast - Feb. 5, 2021
Find out what kind of weather we're expecting this weekend.
3 days ago
Latest Sports Headlines
Kings Keep Streak Alive With 113-110 Win Over Clippers
De’Aaron Fox scored 36 points, Buddy Hield added 22 and the Sacramento Kings beat the Los Angeles Clippers 113-110 on Sunday for their fourth straight victory.
Super Bowl LV Preview: Tom Brady-Patrick Mahomes 'The Type Of Matchup You Don't Get Every Day In The Ultimate Game,' Says NFL On CBS's Charles Davis
The Chiefs, behind Patrick Mahomes, are looking for their second consecutive Super Bowl title against the Buccaneers, led by six-time winner Tom Brady.
CBS Sports Airing Seven Hours Of Pregame Coverage For Super Bowl LV Across TV, Streaming Platforms
CBS Sports has seven hours worth of pregame coverage beginning at 11:30 a.m. and leading up to kickoff at 6:30 p.m. EST on Sunday, February 7.
Raiders Greats Charles Woodson, Tom Flores Are Hall Of Fame Bound
Former Oakland Raiders defensive back Charles Woodson and coach Tom Flores are headed to Canton.
CBS13 PM News Update - 2/6/21
Here is what's going on around the region.
1 day ago
2021 Super Bowl Score: Chiefs vs. Buccaneers Live Updates, Stream
February 7, 2021 at 4:59 pm