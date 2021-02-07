SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – Bravery certainly runs in Amanda Gorman’s family – now rooted in Sacramento where her great aunt Flossie Crump was the first female patrol officer for the Sacramento Police Department.

We spoke with Crump after the department named the headquarters’ atrium after her and the other female officer she served with – Felicia Allen. Crump described the hardships of working her way to the top.

“It was almost like make it or break it, and often times they would put us in situations where they were hoping we would fail,” Crump said.

But failure is not in this family as Amanda Gorman’s grandmother Bertha Gorman, according to the SacBee, was one of the only black journalists in their newsroom in the 1970s before working as a consultant at the California State Assembly. She’s now a proud grandmother watching her granddaughter on the national stage.

Amanda made headlines with her Inauguration Day poem and was again in the spotlight on Super Bowl Sunday.

“It was really what the nation and communities needed to hear,” she said. “What I want is for her to be the best at whatever she chooses to do.”

They’re a family of strong women who’ve broken the barriers.

“But having gone through them, I would not change it because it makes me who I am today and I have to admit, I really kind of like me,” Crump said.

And perhaps it’s that confidence that runs in the family – a family of trailblazers – that’s paving the way for young women and minorities to make their dreams come true.

