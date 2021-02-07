CARMICHAEL (CBS13) – A chaotic scene in Carmichael made some workers lose out on pay Saturday night. Cellphone video shows a rowdy sideshow in a Safeway parking lot off Manzanita Avenue with a car spinning outright in the middle of a large crowd of people.

“A bunch of cars showed up, it was like 50 cars. I seen a bunch of smoke,” said Michael Nunery, who works nearby. “Maybe in like 10 minutes, just everyone showed up.”

“They were shooting guns. They were throwing fireworks. As fast as they came in, they went out,” said Michael Caruso. “It took 45 minutes for the cops to get out here. It was scary and dangerous for most of the people out here.”

Caruso works at an auto shop around the corner and caught the chaos from several angles, including surveillance video showing dozens of people running through the parking lots.

A drone picture from above shows a clear shot of the sideshow. Such a scene caused the Safeway to close early. One person posted on Facebook that it forced all the employees to lose pay for the rest of the night.

“Literally when the cops came, everyone just started leaving. They got kicked out,” said Nunery.

Leftover tire marks in the parking lot paint a picture of a dangerous scene as sheriff’s investigators look into exactly what went on and who was involved.

“I seen people doing donuts, all kinds of sideshows. They were flash-bombing. We thought they were going to riot in the back of the warehouses back there, but they ended up being pretty cool, pretty contained,” said Caruso.

The Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office didn’t make any arrests or issue any citations.

More from CBS Sacramento: