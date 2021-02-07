SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – This year’s Super Bowl made for some different viewing habits for people as state guidelines calling for social distancing, meaning no large crowds.

Missie Anthony is the leader of Sacramento’s Kansas City Chiefs fan club. We spoke to her on Zoom during Super Bowl Sunday – pandemic style.

“It’s very different compared to last year,” she said. “Of course, we had a lot more people. We weren’t concerned about the pandemic. This year it’s a whole different story.”

Photos of her Chiefs fan club last year showed crowds watching the Chiefs Super Bowl win over the San Francisco 49ers while being shoulder to shoulder at a Sacramento bar.

Some Restaurants showing the game this Sunday set up big-screen TVs outdoors on sidewalks trying to score any available sales.

“Business was alright, we’re trying to make it,” said Matthew Lopez of the Zebra Club. “I mean, that’s all you could do right now.”

“Basically, we’re just going with the moving target, trying to adapt to the situation and trying to follow protocols for everybody,” said Ruben Zacapa of El Charro Mexican Restaurant.

For Missie, her Chiefs fan club decided they would watch from home.

“Without the fan club, how’s it going? It’s a lot different, but I’m enjoying the camaraderie,” she said. “It’s just not the same.”

Following the rules of public health guidelines during the coronavirus – that’s the new name of the game.

“We’re hoping next season we won’t have to do this,” Missie said.

More from CBS Sacramento: