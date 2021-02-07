Kings Keep Streak Alive With 113-110 Win Over ClippersDe’Aaron Fox scored 36 points, Buddy Hield added 22 and the Sacramento Kings beat the Los Angeles Clippers 113-110 on Sunday for their fourth straight victory.

Super Bowl LV Preview: Tom Brady-Patrick Mahomes 'The Type Of Matchup You Don't Get Every Day In The Ultimate Game,' Says NFL On CBS's Charles DavisThe Chiefs, behind Patrick Mahomes, are looking for their second consecutive Super Bowl title against the Buccaneers, led by six-time winner Tom Brady.

CBS Sports Airing Seven Hours Of Pregame Coverage For Super Bowl LV Across TV, Streaming PlatformsCBS Sports has seven hours worth of pregame coverage beginning at 11:30 a.m. and leading up to kickoff at 6:30 p.m. EST on Sunday, February 7.

Raiders Greats Charles Woodson, Tom Flores Are Hall Of Fame BoundFormer Oakland Raiders defensive back Charles Woodson and coach Tom Flores are headed to Canton.