NORTH SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – A man was killed in a North Sacramento residential fire early Sunday morning, the Sacramento Fire Department said.
The department said crews were dispatched at around 4:45 a.m. to the 3000 block of Altos Avenue near Richardson Village Park. The fire occurred at a single-story four-plex.
The man killed in the fire was described as being in his 50s. His identity has not yet been released.
Officials said the fire spread from one unit to an attic that sits over all four units.
The fire department said the man was in one of the units but it is unknown if he lived there.
No other injuries were reported and the cause of the fire is under investigation.
