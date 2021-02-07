EL DORADO COUNTY (CBS13) — Have a close encounter with wildlife – inside your own home. Sierra Wildlife Rescue is getting help from stay-at-home workers willing to foster baby animals in need, just in time for spring.

The idea is that people would be able to care for these baby animals while doing Zoom meetings. The rescue group provides the enclosure and volunteers provide the love and care for babies that have lost their homes, their habitat and maybe even their momma.

“When they said I could have a baby squirrel at home or a baby raccoon at home, I was like, ‘Ok!’ ” Said Jennifer Yanke, who plans to volunteer.

Yanke’s cleaning business slowed down during COVID-19, so now she plans to clean up after and care for baby animals.

“It takes a lot less effort than you think,” Yankee said. “This is a lot better than my first hobby of chasing down every carbohydrate in the county.”

Yanke and the other volunteers will get help from rescue experts like Debra Webster, who specializes in saving skunks.

“They’re kind of low maintenance,” Webster said.

Webster said she saves one of the hardest animals to find volunteers for. Right now, she’s rehabbing a rare spotted skunk.

“There’s just some misconceptions out there about them and it’s unfortunate because they’re so beneficiary to our environment,” Webster said.

Webster said the key to rescuing wildlife is to remember they need to return back to the wild one day.

“I’m not spending time with her, petting her or trying to sweeten her up. I’m just letting her be her own little self,” Webster said.

Sierra Wildlife Rescue helps save hundreds of animals every year. They provide volunteers with all of the supplies they need, free of charge. People can care for babies in their bedrooms, even their bathtubs. They key is being there to feed them every couple hours.

“I do get emotionally attached to watching an animal become strength worthy and vital and want to survive on its own,” Yanke said.

Helping animals some might consider a “pet peeve,” can actually be a heartwarming reward.

“You feel like you’re really taking part in wildlife, there’s nothing else like it I think. No matter how much you backpack or hike or camp,” Webster said.

Sierra Wildlife Rescue is hosting a virtual orientation via Facebook next Saturday if you are interested in getting involved.