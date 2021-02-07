STOCKTON (CBS13) – Authorities are searching for a suspect accused of shooting a bow and arrow toward a man during an argument overnight, the Stockton Police Department said.
The incident happened just before midnight in the area of Morada Lane and Highway 99.
The suspect – described as a 30-year-old white man, 6 foot 3 inches tall – was driving a green pickup truck and pulled up on the 33-year-old victim, police said.
During the argument, the suspect retrieved his bow from his truck and fired an arrow at the victim, missing him, police said.
The suspect then fled the scene in his vehicle.
Anyone who may have been a witness to the incident is asked to contact the Stockton Police Department.
