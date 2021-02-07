GRASS VALLEY (CBS13) – A fire at a home in Grass Valley claimed the life of a 3-year-old girl and put her young brother and mother in the hospital.

First responders say they tried everything to save the young child’s life.

“The firefighters went in and found the little girl and brought her outside. We did everything we could,” said Terry McMahan, a spokesperson for Nevada County Consolidated Fire.

According to the Grass Valley Emergency Command Center, the fire was reported at around 5:10 p.m. from Park View Drive. Officials said the fire was knocked down nearly half an hour later.

Mcmahan said a moment like that is something firefighters and police officers never forget.

“We actually sat down with the crews and talked to them,” McMahan said. “We just emotionally support each other.”

The little girl’s mother and 5-year-old brother were flown to a burn unit in Sacramento. The mother has been released while the boy continues to fight for his life.

Investigators are still working to figure out how this fire started in the first place but criminality is not a factor.

