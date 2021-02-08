Dogs That Stuck With Owner Until The End Looking For Forever HomeTwo loyal dogs who stuck by their owner until the very end are looking for a forever home.

1 hour ago

CBS13 Investigates Coronavirus Testing Lab ConcernsOne day after a CBS13 investigation revealed shocking whistleblower allegations from inside California's billion-dollar COVID testing lab, the state finally agreed to an on-camera interview. Unfortunately, the interview we’ve waited months for left us with more questions than answers.

1 hour ago

Deputy’s Quick Reaction Saves Man From 150-Foot FallA Tuolumne County Sheriffs Deputy grabbed ahold of a man the moment he jumped off a 150-foot bridge near Angels Camp. The unbelievable rescue was caught on camera.

2 hours ago

Caught On Camera: Car Crashes Into HomeA suspected drunk driver ran after slamming into a Vacaville home early Monday morning.

2 hours ago

Demonstrators Target Mayor Steinberg's HomeThe home of Sacramento Mayor Darrell Steinberg was found to have been vandalized after a protest over the weekend.

2 hours ago