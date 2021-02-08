DIXON (CBS13) — Black Lives Matter Sacramento and the family of a man shot and killed by CHP officers in Dixon last month are demanding the release of video and audio recordings from that day.

They also want the officer fired and charged.

“Have you guys ever lost someone very close to you? Not waking up to someone every day? You don’t wake up to him anymore, I can’t touch him anymore, I can’t kiss him. I cannot hear him call me beautiful before,” Sinporya Allen said.

Allen could not hold back tears as she spoke about her boyfriend Karl Walker, 29, who was shot and killed by CHP last month.

“The story does not make sense. And I feel like we should have some type of justice of knowing what’s the real truth and what really happened,” Allen said.

Walker was shot along Interstate 80 near Dixon around 10:30 p.m. The Solano County District Attorney’s Office says several 911 calls came in about a car that had been in an accident.

When officers arrived, they say they smelled alcohol and asked Walker to show his hands. Instead, they say he pulled out a loaded 9 mm gun and pointed it toward them, not putting it down when they asked him to.

“I don’t believe what happened. I don’t. Either way, he did not deserve to be taken from his loved ones,” Walker’s niece Jamie Poplin said.

His family is speechless, but Black Lives Matter Sacramento is speaking up, saying it’s irrelevant that Walker was intoxicated.

“That does not warrant him to be killed,” Tanya Faison said.

Leaders say they want to see the video showing Walker threatened officers, but CHP does not wear body cameras.

“So we need them to get body cameras. They have dashcam footage we need to see. That needs to be released in accordance with the law,” Faison said.

BLM also wants the names of the officers released along with the audio of the 911 calls to see how the story unfolded.

“None of their story makes any sense,” Faison said. “I think they are lying. They waited a long time to get their story out because they were getting it together.”

In Friday’s update, the district attorney said reports from a coroner and pathologist are still pending. Further updates will come after the final review of the shooting is concluded.