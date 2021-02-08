MERCED COUNTY (CBS13) — Authorities have arrested another person wanted for escaping from the Merced County Jail last month.
The escapes happened just before midnight on Jan. 10. Merced County Sheriff's Office Jail staff discovered that six inmates being held at the Merced County Downtown Jail were missing from their cells,
It appears the inmates were able to get to the roof, then used a homemade rope to climb down the side of the jail.
Several days later, deputies announced that three of the six inmates had been arrested. Later in January, deputies also arrested six people accused of helping the inmates get away.
Over the weekend, the sheriff’s office announced that a fourth escapee – 19-year-old Gabriel Francis Coronado – had been arrested I the Livingston area. Coronado had been originally booked for charges of attempted murder, shooting at an inhabited dwelling, participation in a criminal street, gang, and felon in possession of a firearm.
The other two escapees still wanted by authorities are 20-year-old Atwater native Jorge Barron and 21-year-old Vallejo native Manuel Allen Leon.
Anyone who sees the escapees or knows where they might be is urged to leave a tip at 1 (877) 926-8332.