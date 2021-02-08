SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — A person who was reportedly running across Interstate 5 early Monday morning was struck by at three vehicles, authorities say.
California Highway Patrol says, a little before 4:30 a.m., they got a report about a collision involving a pedestrian along southbound I-5 in between West El Camino Avenue and Garden Highway.
Officers quickly found that a man had been struck by three different vehicles. He was pronounced dead at the scene by medics, CHP says.
Investigators say it appears the person was running from the center divider to the right shoulder.
The name of the person struck and killed has not been released, but he has been identified as a 40-year-old Sacramento resident.