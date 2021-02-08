SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — The home of Sacramento Mayor Darrell Steinberg was found to have been vandalized after a protest over the weekend.
Protesters converged on the mayor’s Greenhaven area home on Saturday.
Sacramento police monitored the demonstration, which mostly took place without incident. However, after most of the group had dispersed, police say they got reports of vandalism in the area.
Photos shared by Steinberg’s office show that several outdoor fixtures of the home were damaged.
Messages were also written in chalk were also left on the driveway.
Police say they are investigating the incident.