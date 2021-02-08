  • CBS13On Air

By CBS13 Staff
Filed Under:Darrell Steinberg, Sacramento News

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — The home of Sacramento Mayor Darrell Steinberg was found to have been vandalized after a protest over the weekend.

Protesters converged on the mayor’s Greenhaven area home on Saturday.

Sacramento Mayor Darrell Steinberg inspecting the damage to his house. (Credit: Mary Lynne Vellinga)

Sacramento police monitored the demonstration, which mostly took place without incident. However, after most of the group had dispersed, police say they got reports of vandalism in the area.

Photos shared by Steinberg’s office show that several outdoor fixtures of the home were damaged.

Messages were also written in chalk were also left on the driveway.

Police say they are investigating the incident.