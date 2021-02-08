ELK GROVE (CBS13) — Two 17-year-olds were arrested this weekend in connection to a large explosion heard in Elk Grove, police said.
Elk Grove police say the large explosion was reported in the area of Lockford Way and E. Park Drive. With the help of a community member, officers tracked down a vehicle that was seen at the scene and contacted two people inside.
The officers reportedly saw "M-80" style explosives in the vehicle along with items used to make explosives. Both subjects were detained and officers found more "M-80" explosives in the vehicle. The Sacramento County bomb squad responded to the scene to help Elk Grove police handle the explosives.
The suspects were taken into custody on multiple charges and booked into the Sacramento County Juvenile Hall, police said.
Police say this is a "step in the right direction" toward stopping the loud booms in town. Anyone with information about the booms is asked to contact police at (916) 714-5115.
In December, CBS13 reported that loud booms have been reports for weeks in Elk Grove.