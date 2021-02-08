  • CBS13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    7:30 PMBob Hearts Abishola
    8:00 PMAll Rise
    9:00 PMBull
    10:00 PMCBS13 News at 10pm
    11:00 PMCBS13 News at 11pm
    View All Programs
By CBS13 Staff
Filed Under:Elk Grove News

ELK GROVE (CBS13) — Two 17-year-olds were arrested this weekend in connection to a large explosion heard in Elk Grove, police said.

Elk Grove police say the large explosion was reported in the area of Lockford Way and E. Park Drive. With the help of a community member, officers tracked down a vehicle that was seen at the scene and contacted two people inside.

RELATED: Turlock Driver, 81, Killed In Collision With Train On Monte Vista Avenue

The officers reportedly saw “M-80” style explosives in the vehicle along with items used to make explosives. Both subjects were detained and officers found more “M-80” explosives in the vehicle. The Sacramento County bomb squad responded to the scene to help Elk Grove police handle the explosives.

RELATED: Stepmother Father Of Roman Lopez Plead 'Not Guilty' In First Court Appearance

The suspects were taken into custody on multiple charges and booked into the Sacramento County Juvenile Hall, police said.

Police say this is a “step in the right direction” toward stopping the loud booms in town. Anyone with information about the booms is asked to contact police at (916) 714-5115.

MORE: Driver Accused Of Killing 1, Injuring 1 In Rancho Cordova Parking Lot Facing Homicide Charges

In December, CBS13 reported that loud booms have been reports for weeks in Elk Grove.