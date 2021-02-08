CONTENT WARNING: This article contains information regarding suicide. If you are struggling with depression or have thoughts of suicide, there is help. Call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline toll-free number, 1-800-273-TALK(8255).
CALAVERAS COUNTY (CBS13) — Reaching out to help, a Tuolumne County deputy saved a man’s life on Parrotts Ferry Bridge on Monday morning.
Just after midnight Monday morning, the Tuolumne County Sheriff’s Office received a tip about a man who was threatening to jump off a local bridge.
Multiple agencies, including the California Highway Patrol, Calaveras County Sheriff’s Office, and Angels Camp Police Department, responded to the area to search local bridges. By 10 a.m., the man was found on the Parrotts Ferry Bridge.
Officials say Deputy Long spoke with the man for about 10 minutes before the man tried to jump. Deputy Long reached through the railing and grabbed the man’s arm, holding him up for about 30 seconds until Calaveras County Deputy Markovitz came over to help.
Together with members of the search and rescue team, the man was brought back over the railing to safety. He was later taken to a hospital but was not injured in the incident, the sheriff’s department says.