'Just Not The Same': Sacramento KC Chiefs Fan Club Leader On Pandemic-Style Super BowlThis year's Super Bowl made for some different viewing habits for people as state guidelines calling for social distancing, meaning no large crowds.

Brady Gets Ring No. 7 As Bucs Dominate Chiefs 31-9 In Super Bowl LVTom Brady threw two of his three touchdown passes to Rob Gronkowski and the Tampa Bay defense frustrated Patrick Mahomes to lead the Buccaneers to an 31-9 victory over the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday night for Brady’s record seventh Super Bowl title.

Kings Keep Streak Alive With 113-110 Win Over ClippersDe’Aaron Fox scored 36 points, Buddy Hield added 22 and the Sacramento Kings beat the Los Angeles Clippers 113-110 on Sunday for their fourth straight victory.

Super Bowl LV Preview: Tom Brady-Patrick Mahomes 'The Type Of Matchup You Don't Get Every Day In The Ultimate Game,' Says NFL On CBS's Charles DavisThe Chiefs, behind Patrick Mahomes, are looking for their second consecutive Super Bowl title against the Buccaneers, led by six-time winner Tom Brady.