DAVIS (CBS13) — The first known case of the new COVID-19 B.1.1.7 variant strain has been confirmed in the Sacramento region.

UC Davis officials announced the confirmed case on Monday. The person possibly contracted the coronavirus variant from outside of the community, officials said.

Officials said it was only a matter of time when the variant strain would be detected here.

“Given that the B.1.1.7 variant has already been found in Southern California and the Bay Area, it is not surprising that it has now been detected in Yolo County,” said Dr. Aimee Sisson, Yolo County Public Health Officer.

The strain first got on the radar of health officials in the United Kingdom. It is of concern due to appearing to be more transmissible than the more common strain of COVID-19.

Health experts have said, however, that the variant strain doesn’t seem to make people who catch it any more sick than the common strain.

The positive test was part of the university’s Health Davis Together effort to ramp up COVID-19 testing for people who live and work in the Davis community.

Officials say the person who tested positive is now under isolation.