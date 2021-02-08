NATOMAS (CBS13) — A COVID-19 vaccine clinic is opening this week at Natomas High School.
The drive-through clinic, run by Natomas Unified, is only open to seniors 65 and older and first responders and requires an appointment.RELATED: UC Davis Confirms First Case Of U.K. Coronavirus Variant In Sacramento Region
Together with Sacramento County Public Health and Dr. Rusty Oshita, a doctor for Urgent Care Now, the clinic will work to vaccinate seniors in Sacramento. The district is also working with Mayor Pro-Tem Angelique Ashby to reach seniors who may not know they are able to get vaccinated in their community.RELATED: Grant High Basketball Coach Questions 'Let Them Play' Movement After COVID Hospitalization
There are 1,000 appointments available on Thursday, Feb. 11, and vaccinations will continue on Thursdays moving forward.
You can register for an appointment here, or call 916-561-5253 on Mondays from 8 to 11 a.m. for assistance. No walk-ins are accepted.MORE: Fake N95 Masks Are Flooding The Market. Here's How To Tell The Difference
Learn more about vaccinations in Sacramento County here.