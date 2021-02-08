VACAVILLE (CBS13) — A suspected drunk driver ran after slamming into a Vacaville home early Monday morning.

Officials say a teenager who’s now in custody was behind the wheel.

The Davis family says the impact felt like an earthquake. Sarai Davis was awake when the car crashed into her home.

“I just heard a big boom and the whole house shook,” Sarai Davis said.

Their Ring camera captured every moment as a suspected drunk driver clipped two parked cars before skidding sideways, making their home an unfortunate pit stop. As ash and debris went flying, thick smoke filled the screen.

“We’re still kind of shaken up about everything. The clean up is going to be a lot of fun,” Sarai Davis said.

The green sedan was going so fast that it knocked a column clear off the front of the house, took out a palm tree and lights, and busted through a wall in the garage that doubles as the family gym.

“There’s a lot of damage to the gym. A lot of broken glass and the equipment is damaged,” Gerald Davis said.

Adding to the drama, the teen driver ran from the scene, bolting down the street. Vacaville police say he was captured shortly after.

The Davis’ have insurance, which covers most of the damage, but they say the cleanup is going to take a while.