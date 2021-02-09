By CBS13 Staff
SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — As a recall effort intensifies, Gov. Gavin Newsom has an ally in President Joe Biden.

On Tuesday, White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki tweeted, “In addition to sharing a commitment to a range of issues with
@GavinNewsom from addressing the climate crisis to getting the pandemic under control, @POTUS clearly opposes any effort to recall @GavinNewsom.”

Newsom has been criticized for his handling of the pandemic and for his administration’s restrictions on businesses.

Organizers of a recall campaign say they’re close to getting the 1.5 million signatures they need by mid-March.

We reached out to the governor’s office for comment Tuesday but have not heard back.

