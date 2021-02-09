SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Firefighters were busy in Downtown Sacramento Tuesday night with back-to-back fires.
Approximately 10 people were inside Rodney’s Cigar and Liquor Store at 10th and J streets when smoke filled the store. Investigators believe an electrical fire sparked in the back room.
Crews quickly contained the flames and no injuries were reported.
“The sprinklers went off first, then the alarm went off. I got everybody out of the store as fast as I could,” store clerk Bob said.
Bob says the store has been around since 1923.
Crews worked Tuesday night to repair the sprinkler head system and get it restored.
Earlier, firefighters responded to an apartment complex on C Street after reports of a stovetop fire.
