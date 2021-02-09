By CBS13 Staff
Filed Under:Sacramento News

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Crews battled flames at the Globe Mills apartment building on C Street Tuesday night after a stovetop fire was reported on the second floor.

Investigators say the fire was quickly put out. Most residents sheltered in their apartments as crews worked to remove smoke from the building.

The complex includes a mix of senior housing and lofts.

No injuries were reported in this incident.

More from CBS Sacramento: