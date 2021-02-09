SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Crews battled flames at the Globe Mills apartment building on C Street Tuesday night after a stovetop fire was reported on the second floor.
Investigators say the fire was quickly put out. Most residents sheltered in their apartments as crews worked to remove smoke from the building.
The complex includes a mix of senior housing and lofts.
No injuries were reported in this incident.
Incident info: Low-rise apartment building on the 1100 Block of C Street; stovetop fire on the 2nd floor. Fire was quickly extinguished. No injuries reported. Most residents are sheltering in their units while firefighters work to remove smoke from the building. pic.twitter.com/VDZyfI5HK3
— Sacramento Fire Department (@SacFirePIO) February 10, 2021
