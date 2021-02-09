SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — A pair of light systems that will bring some much-needed rain and snow are on the way to Northern California later this week.

National Weather Service forecasters say a weak system already moved through the region on Tuesday, bringing some light showers over the Sierra and some sprinkles across the valley. However, even across the mountains, there has been very minimal measurable rain with this system.

The cloud cover has moderated temperatures up a bit. Forecasters say Wednesday will see less cloud cover and some slightly warmer temperatures.

Mountain snow will return during the day on Thursday and continue into the first half of the day on Friday! Snow levels will be around 5000 to 6000 ft. Here's the latest snowfall forecast across NorCal. #CAwx pic.twitter.com/eOjl67sNut — NWS Sacramento (@NWSSacramento) February 9, 2021

Come Thursday, however, things will start to change.

A light to moderate system is expected to move in by then and linger into Friday. Light to moderate rain is expected at times Thursday night into the morning.

Snow levels are expected to be around the 5000-6000’ mark with this system.

Come Saturday, a second light storm is expected to roll into Northern California. Expect lightly wet weather Saturday into early Sunday.

More from CBS Sacramento:

Sunday is looking dry, but another system looks to be on the way come the start of next week.