WatchSenate impeachment trial of former Pres. Trump
  • CBS13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    2:00 PMDr. Phil
    3:00 PMJudge Judy
    3:30 PMJudge Judy
    4:00 PMCBS13 News at 4pm
    5:00 PMCBS13 News at 5pm
    View All Programs
By CBS13 Staff
Filed Under:Placerville News

PLACERVILLE (CBS13) — Officers are investigating after the body of a man was found in Placerville on Tuesday morning.

Placerville police say, just after 7:30 a.m., a person who was out on a walk called to report seeing what looked like a body down an embankment off of the south edge of Broadway. The body was next to a homeless camp, police say.

The man was known to the police department, but his identity is not being released at this point.

Police noted that some people had reported seeing the man drinking yesterday afternoon.

More from CBS Sacramento:

Exactly what caused the man’s death is still under investigation.