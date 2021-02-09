String Of Light To Moderate Storms Expected In NorCal Later This WeekA pair of light systems that will bring some much-needed rain and snow are on the way to Northern California later this week.

California Panel Finds 'Extreme Racial Disparities' Calls For Overhaul Of Inmate Sentencing LawsCalifornia should allow all but death row inmates and those spending life behind bars without the chance of parole to request lighter sentences after they serve at least 15 years, one piece of a dramatic overhaul of the state’s sentencing laws that an advisory committee to Gov. Gavin Newsom recommended Tuesday.

Ceres Man Accused Of Throwing Knife At Window Of FedEx Delivery DriverA FedEx driver had a knife thrown at him while he was delivering packages in a Ceres neighborhood, police say.