PLACERVILLE (CBS13) — Officers are investigating after the body of a man was found in Placerville on Tuesday morning.
Placerville police say, just after 7:30 a.m., a person who was out on a walk called to report seeing what looked like a body down an embankment off of the south edge of Broadway. The body was next to a homeless camp, police say.
The man was known to the police department, but his identity is not being released at this point.
Police noted that some people had reported seeing the man drinking yesterday afternoon.
Exactly what caused the man’s death is still under investigation.