SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — The Sacramento Public Library reopened 20 locations Tuesday, limiting the number of people allowed inside because of the pandemic.
People can still use the curbside pick-up service and book one-hour computer appointments. Face coverings are required at all times for anyone two or older and the libraries are practicing social distancing.
The following locations reopened for browsing Tuesday: Arcade, Arden-Dimick, Belle Cooledge, Carmichael, Colonial Heights, Elk Grove, Fair Oaks, Galt-Marian O. Lawrence, Isleton, Martin Luther King, Jr., Nonie Wetzel Courtland, North Highlands-Antelope, Rancho Cordova, Rio Linda, Robbie Waters Pocket-Greenhaven, Southgate, South Natomas, Sylvan Oaks, Valley Hi-North Laguna and Walnut Grove.
For more information about services and operating hours, check out the library website.
