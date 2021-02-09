  • CBS13On Air

By CBS13 Staff
Filed Under:Stockton News

STOCKTON (CBS13) — One man has died and another person was taken to the hospital after a shooting in Stockton late Monday night.

Stockton police say, just before 10:30 p.m., officers responded to the 1600 block of Knickerbocker Court to investigate a reported shooting. At the scene, officers found two men had been shot – a 30-year-old and an 18-year-old.

The 30-year-old was soon pronounced dead at the scene by medics, police say; the teen was taken to the hospital and his injuries are said to be non-life-threatening.

Homicide detectives have now started an investigation. Exactly what led up to the shooting is unclear, and neither a motive nor a suspect has been detailed.

Anyone with information relevant to the investigation is urged to call detectives at (209) 937-8377.