ROCKLIN (CBS13) — Police are still searching for answers after a fatal traffic collision took the life of a 30-year-old Rocklin man last week.
Rocklin police say Trevor Swahn, a man with physical disabilities, was found in the roadway on Sierra College Boulevard near Scriber Way just before 11 p.m. on Feb. 4.
Officers say it appeared Swahn had been hit by a vehicle. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
Investigators still have limited information in this case and are asking the community to reach out with any information they may have.
Anyone with information can contact Detective Infante (916) 625-5461 or the Rocklin Police Department Investigations Unit by calling our main non-emergency number of (916) 625-5400.
