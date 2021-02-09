TURLOCK (CBS13) — A beloved Turlock restaurant was damaged in a kitchen fire over the weekend.

Turlock City Fire crews responded to Latif’s By Pedretti late Sunday afternoon for a reported fire and found smoke coming from the HVAC units and vents on the roof. Firefighters also saw smoke down the floor level of the two-story restaurant.

Firefighters quickly went on the offensive and several other agencies soon responded to help.

It appears the fire started on a commercial cooktop in the kitchen of the restaurant. Thankfully, the automatic fire extinguishing system in the hood had been set off, somewhat containing the fire.

Still, firefighters say appliances on the wall and ceiling area around the stove were damaged. Further, smoke permeated through much of the building – requiring the use of high-powered fans to get it out.

The restaurant had already closed for the day and no injuries were reported.

Firefighters say the cause of the fire was accidental, but exactly what started it is unclear at this time.

The restaurant says they will be temporarily closed for the time being. In a Facebook post, they said they hope to get up and running again as soon as possible.